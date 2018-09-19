19 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: RC Calls for Intensified Campaign to Address HIV/Aids in Region

By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

KAGERA Regional Commissioner (RC), Brigadier General Marco Gigati has appealed to the area residents to increase awareness on fighting HIV/AIDS as a warning that the disease was still a major killer in the world.

Making the call here recently in a press conference convened in his office, he said despite records indicating that prevalence rate was decreasing in the area from 1.6 per cent last year to 1.1 per cent in June this year, it was still a threat to mankind.

"In spite of the achievement recorded, the regional HIV prevalence was still high at 6.5 per cent in comparison to the national average which stands at 5.0 per cent," he said.

According to Mr Gaguti, the region is expected to launch HIV awareness campaign on September 21, this year with aim of wooing more people to voluntarily show up and test.

Earlier, the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa launched the national HIV awareness campaign on September 16, this year, where he appealed to Tanzanians to take a holistic approach and know their sero-statuses.

He advised people who tested and found themselves HIV positive to immediately enroll for free ARV drugs in the country.

