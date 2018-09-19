19 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Coloured, Colourism and Privilege - Coloured Is Just an Uncomfortable Reality, a Place On the Margins

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Angelo Louw

This is Part 2 of a three-part series on Khoi-San identity, published during Heritage Month.

See Part 1 here

As a child, I absolutely dreaded bath time. It may seem a trivial fact, but my disposition to daily grooming extended far beyond mere disappointment about an abrupt end to playtime...

Bath time, for me, meant my grandmother shouting for one of my four older cousins to fetch the orange net bag and ammonia floor cleaner from under the sink, so that she could scrub the black off my neck.

The mixing of enslaved populations in the Cape transferred traits from many other ethnic groups to Khoi-San people - traits such as skin pigmentation from the Indians; a trait that I am prone to. It's genetic - but my grandmother would scrub the colour off my skin with chemical-based household cleaner like dirt. And although physically painful, what hurt most was the sound of...

South Africa

South Africa Lost 96 Million Abalone to Poaching Since 2000 - New Report

Poachers have taken at least 96 million units of South Africa's abalone in the past 17 years, leaving the future of the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.