South Africa: Founder of Euthanasia Organisation Sean Davison Arrested for Murder

The founder of right-to-die organisation, Dignity SA, Sean Davison, has been arrested on a murder charge in Cape Town, a colleague and co-founder confirmed on Wednesday.

Davison was arrested on Tuesday, apparently over the death of his friend Anrich burger in 2013, who became a quadriplegic after a car crash.

Davison, the professor who helped his mother commit suicide in New Zealand, revealed to News24 in 2014 that he helped Burger end his life.

Dignity SA co-founder Willem Landman said police executed a search warrant and confiscated Davison's cellphone and laptop.

He was kept in Sea Point police station overnight and was due to appear in Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Landman understood that the State wanted R100 000 bail but an amount of R20 000 bail was settled on, which still had to be accepted by a magistrate.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut confirmed to the Herald that a 57-year-old man was arrested on a charge of murder on Tuesday relating to an incident in November 2013 which led to the death of a 43-year-old man.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24