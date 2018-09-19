Rwanda registered a 6.7 per cent GDP growth in the second quarter of 2018 boosted by the industry, agriculture and service sectors.

The economy expanded to an estimated Rwf2 trillion ($2.27 billion) from Rwf1.86 trillion ($1.12 billion) in the same period last year.

Government statistics show the industry sector recorded a 10 per cent growth contributing 1.7 percentage points to overall GDP growth, while the service sector grew by five per cent.

"The growth in the industrial sector was mainly attributed to manufacturing and construction activities which rose by 12 per cent and 11 per cent respectively," Ivan Murenzi, the deputy Director-General of National Institute of Statistics said on Tuesday.

Growth in agriculture was buoyed by export crops, mainly coffee and tea, which grew by six per cent, while food crops traded and consumed locally also grew by the same figure.

Production of textiles, clothes and leather products increased by 13 per cent bolstered by Rwanda's stance against importation of secondhand clothes.

"We have seen a boost in domestic production under the 'Made in Rwanda' campaign and it clearly shows that it is paying off. Our forecast for the rest of the year remains unchanged at 7.1 per cent. We still have six months to make reviews," Uzziel Ndagijimana, the Minister of Finance said.

Transport activities increased by 11 per cent supplemented by air transport that posted a 17 per cent growth.