Photo: The Herald

The seven-member Commission of Inquiry.

The Kgalema Motlanthe led Commission of Inquiry into army killings on civilians during post-electoral protests last month finally gets down to work with swearing in by President Emmerson Mnangagwa set for State House this Wednesday.

This was announced by Mnangagwa while officially opening the First Session of the Ninth Parliament Tuesday.

"The isolated, regrettable and unacceptable incident of violence which occurred on 1 August 2018 should not deter us from the bold course of peace we have begun," Mnangagwa said.

"I have announced a seven member Commission of Inquiry consisting of eminent persons whom I will be swearing in tomorrow, Wednesday 19 September, 2018.

"I am confident that their ultimate report and recommendations will help put closure and finality to the matter."

The probe team comprises former South African President Motlanthe, top UK attorney Rodney Dixon, former Commonwealth secretary general and Nigerian national Emeka Anyaoku and former Tanzania Defence Forces Chief General Davis Mwamunyange.

The team also comprises locals in University of Zimbabwe professors Charity Manyeruke and Lovemore Madhuku with former Law Society of Zimbabwe president Vimbai Nyemba completing the group.

The probe was prompted by the killing of six civilians during violent protests that rocked central Harare August 1 when agitated MDC supporters turned riotous over alleged attempts to tamper with the result of the presidential election.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda has denied issuing any order for the army to fire live bullets at civilians while Mnangagwa has admitted police called for army reinforcements when there were signs the protests were becoming too intense.