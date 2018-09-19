19 September 2018

South Africa: In Meddling With the Banks On Behalf of the Guptas, the ANC Besmirched Its Legacy

By Ferial Haffajee

While the head of the ANC's economic transformation committee, Enoch Godongwana, is an affable and friendly man, evidence on Tuesday by former Rand Merchant Bank CEO Johan Burger that he had been asked or summonsed to a meeting by the official by text message begs the question: how seriously does the party take its history and role as a steward of society?

Viewed through the lens of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, the ANC looks weathered and divided, a shadow of the political party whose leaders helped modernise South Africa's banking and financial system.

Testimony by the banks this week reveals an evisceration and a step away from the ANC's identify as a party of the rule of law.

