Uganda: Police Await Lab Results for Clues On Kirumira Killing

Kampala — Police detectives are still waiting for results from the forensic laboratory to establish whether the firearms used in the shooting of the former Buyende District police commander, Muhammad Kirumira, is identical to those used in the previous killings.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Kirumira and a woman friend, Resty Nalinya, were shot dead 11 days ago as they travelled in a sedan to Bulenga town in Wakiso District.

Deputy Police spokesman Patrick Onyango said the finding by the forensic experts will inform the detectives' next move.

"They (scene of crime officers) collected several exhibits at the scene that were submitted to the forensic experts. Detectives are waiting for the results to understand if the firearm has ever been used in previous shootings or not," Mr Onyango said yesterday.

Since Kirumira's death, police have not arrested any person linked to the incident nor given any statement to the public on the status of the investigations.

However, a police source in Nateete Police Station said soldiers from Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence arrested a motorcyclist in Mutundwe Village, Rubaga Division, on allegations of having links to the killing of Kirumira.

Efforts to get a confirmation from the army spokesman, Brig Richard Karemire, were futile.

In his Saturday address to the nation, President Museveni said security agencies have had successes in investigations and more than 60 suspects were arrested in the shooting of high profile persons, including former police spokesman Andrew Kaweesi and Arua Municipality legislator Ibrahim Abiriga.