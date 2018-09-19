18 September 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Nyusi Pledges Continued Expansion of Financial Services

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — Mossuril (Mozambique), 18 Sep (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday urged managers of the country's largest commercial bank, the Millennium-BIM (International Bank of Mozambique), to continue taking financial services into rural areas.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a BIM branch in the coastal district of Mossuril, as part of a working visit to the northern province of Nampula. This is the first branch of any commercial bank in the district, and it means that Mossuril will no longer depend on banking services provided in neighbouring districts (Nacala, Monapo or Mozambique Island).

The inauguration of the Mossuril bank was part of the government project "One District, One Bank", intended to implement the "National Financial Inclusion Strategy" for the period 2016-2022.

The aim is to ensure that all districts in the country have at least one bank branch and that by 2022 more than half the population have a point of access to financial services within five kilometres of their workplace or residence. Also by that year, 35 per cent of the adult population should have a bank account in a formal financial institution.

Nyusi told the Mossuril crowd that the inauguration of the new branch sends the message that the government is committed to expanding financial services throughout the country, especially in rural areas.

"It is further evidence that the government places rural development at the heart of its governance actions, since over 70 per cent of our people live in the countryside", he added.

"With the gradual recovery of the macro-economic and financial indicators, it is the government's interest that the banks should continue being the machine that stimulates financial mobility, facilitating the use of this resource to lever the economy as a whole", said Nyusi.

He urged Millennium-BIM, and all the other commercial banks, to implement programmes of financial education, so that their clients improve their financial knowledge, and are encouraged to save.

Nyusi pledged that the government will strengthen banking supervision, to minimise the contagious effect of international crises on the Mozambican financial system.

Mozambique

Samora Machel Junior Condems, Exclusion, But Calls For Full Participation in Elections

SAMORA MACHEL JUNIOR CONDEMNS EXCLUSION, BUT CALLS FOR FULL PARTICIPATION IN ELECTIONS Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.