Tanzania: High Rate of Cardiovascular Disease Worries Health Experts

CARDIOVASCULAR diseases like heart attacks and stroke are on the rise in the country, with the main cause being attributed to lifestyle, it has been reported.

The report came ahead of the International World Heart Day which is normally marked on September 29 every year.

In Tanzania, the commemoration will be associated with various activities, including awareness of the diseases and conducting screening exercises for free across the country under the sponsorship of International Heart Federation (IHF) and Tanzania Cardiac Society (TCS).

The activities commence today and will be concluded during the climax of the celebrations scheduled for September 29 in Dar es Salaam. This year's theme is 'My Heart, Your Heart'.

According to the IHF, at least 80 per cent of the cardiovascular premature deaths caused by cardiovascular diseases and cerebrovascular diseases like stroke can be prevented by controlling main risk factors such as unhealthy diet, tobacco and alcohol use, lack of physical activity, obesity, high blood pressure, poorly or untreated diabetes, and abnormal cholesterol.

"We know that cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of deaths globally, 17.7 million people die every year from cardiovascular diseases, and 31 per cent of all global deaths, and sadly enough, the majority of them come from low and middle income countries," said Dr Robert Mvungi, Super Specialist of heart diseases and president of TCS.

The world heart day has come in handy as it's part of international campaign to spread awareness on cardiovascular diseases and stroke that are responsible for half of all non-communicable diseases, making it world's number one killer, he explained.

"Our main aim is to reduce the burden brought about by cardiovascular diseases in the country, from deaths to medical expenses, as well as extending our knowledge on heart diseases and how to prevent or avoid them," Dr Mvungi said.

Costs of cardiovascular disease care increasingly continue to burden low and middle income countries, affecting people in the prime of their lives and putting more pressure on already stretched health systems, government and family budgets; hence all doctors have the duty to participate and prevent such problems by informing their patients on proper life styles to avoid such activities, he said.

He further added that in the country, a cardiovascular diseases such as coronary disease and heart attack are ranked fourth as cause of deaths, with Tanzania ranked 87th in the world, surpassing infectious diseases.

Moreover, Dr Mvungi explained that "The prevalence of cardiovascular risk factors is not rare and is potentially rising; the prevalence of hypertension is 25 to 30 per cent in people over the age of 25 in both male and females, the prevalence of cholesterol more or equal to 5mmol/l is 20 to 24 per cent in males and females respectively, smoking prevalence is 17.7 per cent males and 2.5 per cent females, and diabetes mellitus prevalence among rural population is about 2 per cent and urban population is 6 to 7 per cent according to WHO 201 projection."

The local activities planned by TCS for World Heart Day include health heart walks, and onsite health heart screening programme for participants as well as the general public arranged and organised by the main hospitals, he explained.