Liberia: LRA Takes Tax Education to Churches

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), through its Real Estate Tax Division, is extending its tax awareness to churches to encourage worshippers to be tax compliant by meeting their tax obligations to the state.

The campaign commenced on Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the Dominion Christian Fellowship Church located on the Tubman Boulevard in Congo Town, where more than one thousand worshipers were in attendance.

In an effort to increase domestic resource mobilization and boost the revenue collection across the country, the LRA is embarked on series of awareness and tax clinics intended to take the Authority to the people and encourage them to become tax compliant.

Making a presentation at the Dominion Christian Fellowship Church, LRA Assistant Commissioner for Real Estate Tax Division Isaac Beyan Stevens described tax payment as a national duty and obligation by all residents of the country.

Commissioner Stevens said the development of any country requires the full cooperation of citizens, especially through the payment of their tax obligations, noting that tax payment is everybody's business.

"The taxes you pay," he told the congregation, "help the government to build roads, bridges and improve the living standards of Liberians by providing basic social services."

The presentation covered, Real Estate Property Tax, the kinds of real estate properties and associated taxes as well as the procedures and due dates of paying these taxes.

AC Stevens called on churches to encourage their respective members to be tax compliant by paying their fair share of taxes to help develop Liberia.

He thanked the Bishop and members of the Dominion Church for the opportunity to allow the LRA provide tax education to its congregation.

Meanwhile, the Resident Bishop of the Dominion Christian Fellowship Church, George W. Washington, urged members of the congregation to take advantage of the tax awareness provided by the LRA and pay their taxes.

Bishop Washington wants members of the church owning properties to fully cooperate with the LRA in meeting their obligations to the state.

He said it's about time that true believers live an exemplary life that others can follow.

He thanked the LRA family for extending tax education at the level of the church.