Liberia: 'Eton Deal Is Irreversible'

In the wake of public criticisms against the Eton Finance agreement entered into by the Government of Liberia and Eton Finance Limited, the Speaker of the House of Representatives Bhofal Chambers has disclosed that the deal is irreversible, despite criticisms from some Liberians and international partners.

On May 14, 2018, the Government of Liberia and Eton Finance PTE Limited, by and through their respective authorized representatives, entered into a loan agreement pursuant to which Eton Finance PTE Limited agreed to extend to the Government of Liberia a loan in the amount of US$536,400.00.

Even though the agreement has come under multiple criticisms, several officials of government have described the agreement as one of the best agreements the Liberian government has signed, including Justice Minister Cllr. Musa Dean.

But Chambers said the House remains steadfast by ensuring that the outcome of the Eton loan agreement is translated into tangible benefit for the nation and its people.

The Speaker indicated that Liberia has encouraged no liability as the result of the loan deal.

The purpose of the loan is to finance the coastal corridor connection of county capitals road project in the country.

The Maryland County District #2 Representative spoke on Friday, September 14, 2018 when he addressed journalists at the close of the first session of the 54th Legislature.

Speaker Chambers said the misunderstanding amongst members of the House of Representatives was his major challenge during the first session, but disclosed that the situation has been brought under control.

At the same time, the House Speaker has paid homage to his colleagues for successfully completing the first session of that body and working tirelessly to rebrand the institution.

Although it is a culture at the Legislature, but Speaker Chambers said nowadays the House of Representatives is no longer considered a place where lawmakers receive brown-envelops to pass or ratify agreements, bills and resolutions which are not in the interest.

He bragged that during the first sitting of the 54th Legislature, the House passed 15 bills, while 38 bills are in committee rooms pending review and subsequent action.