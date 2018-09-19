18 September 2018

Liberian Government Investigates Former Central Bank Governor, 14 Others in Connection With Missing Billions

By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — The Liberian government has released names of 15 persons under investigation in connection with 'missing' containers and bags of money amounting to 16 billion Liberian dollars.

Those invited for investigation include the former Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia Milton Weeks; deputy governor and son of former Liberian leader Charles Sirleaf; Lebanese business guru George Abi Jaoudi; Mariea E. G. Toe, Musulyn R. B. Jackson, Ophelia Nyepan, Oldada Dishield, Prince Bull, J. Barloqueh Gabriel, Theodosia B. Jreh, Zinnah Davidson, Solomon Jaykpah, Kollie Ballah and Andrew Pabai.

The government, in a press release issued Tuesday evening, said, it takes the investigation seriously because of its national security implication.

