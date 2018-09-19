Liberia: 13 Liberian Entrepreneurs Depart for U.S Competition to Promote Made-in-Liberia Products

The Liberia Chamber of Commerce, LCC has proudly announced that 13 Liberian Entrepreneurs who were recently selected and sponsorship to part take in the African Growth & Opportunity Act or (AGOA) Expo & Trade Fair scheduled to be held in New York, the United States from September 27 to the 30th, 2018 are expected to depart for the Country next week.

According to a press release issued by the LCC, those local producers selected and sponsored for the event will have the opportunity to promote the 'Made In Liberia' and form part of this unique opportunity where local producers from different countries are expected to display their homemade products.

Another Liberian Entrepreneur displays her products with her sponsor

The leadership of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) headed by Mr. Wendell Addy will lead the 13 Liberian entrepreneurs to the New York event. Speaking further Mr. Addy, President of the LCC used the occasion to express thanks and appreciation to those sponsors that have given their support financially for the successful arrival of these entrepreneurs for the event.

The AGOA Expo is a Cultural and Business Platform committed to celebrate the U.S - Africa Cooperation, Strengthen Bilateral Trade Relations, and to also promote AGOA Key Export Products and Investment opportunities through African Growth and Opportunity Act.

The Chamber is currently working with Export Ready Companies, providing technical and practical assistance relating to exporting under AGOA, the release concluded.