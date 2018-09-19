President George Weah has cautioned Liberians against criticizing the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) Government, a situation he believes could have far-reaching effect on the country.

He said those criticizing the government and wishing for failure are also Liberians that do not want to see the country move progressively.

The Liberian leader said it is disheartening to see Liberians wishing for the downfall of the CDC led government, noting that it is a bad sign for the country.

He encouraged Liberians to desist from making negative comments against the government; saying "it will create negative picture to the international community," and called on well-meaning Liberians to see Liberia as a country of every Liberian.

The Liberian leader made the called on Sunday at the Mount Nebo Baptist Church during an honoring and thanksgiving service for Liberia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Nations, Dee-Maxwell Kemayah.

The Liberian Chief Executive emphasized that it is the responsibility of well-meaning Liberians to ensure that the country proceeds in its endeavors.

In remarks, Kemayah promised to ably represent the country at the world body, promising to closely consult with President Weah to ensure that decisions made at the UN reflect the aspiration of the Liberian people.

On Wednesday, President Weah commissioned Dee-Maxwell Kemayah as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, its Organs as well as Cuba

Mr. Kemayah, Chairman of Dr. Mills Jones's Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) party, previously served as Deputy Foreign Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a position he occupied prior to him appointment as Ambassador to UN and Cuba respectively.

He replaces former Liberian UN Ambassador Lewis Brown who was recently removed from that post by President Weah.

President Weah indicated that Mr. Kemayah's preferment to represent Liberia at the United Nations was not on the basis of the bond of amity between them, but based on the value and due diligence he demonstrated over a very short period of time in government.

Dr. Weah reminded the newly commissioned Representative of the glee that greeted his preferment from partners, and hoped that he would represent the country very well.

"We want to urge you to do your best because only your best is required, remember we have allies and the friends of our allies who are our friends," President Weah cautioned the new UN Ambassador, as an apparent reminder to Mr. Kemayah as to how he conducts his activities at the UN on behalf of the country.