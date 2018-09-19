Liberia Football Association Orders Corrupt Officials to Restitute Over 440k Liberian Dollars

Monrovia — Suspended Liberia Football Association Competition Director Mathew Diggs and former Montserrado County sub Association chairman Josiah Toe have been mandated by LFA president Musatapha Raji to restitute monies they allegedly embezzled from the football house immediately as of Monday, September 17, 2018.

The two men are believed to have embezzled four hundred and forty thousand Liberian Dollars from the National 3rd division championship registration fees something that is against the laws of the Liberian FA.

According to the LFA both men have been informed that their failure to restitute the money, further administrative actions will be taken when necessary.

Diggs was suspended by the LFA for time indefinite on September 10, 2018 for what the FA term as an ethical breach.

According to a release from the LFA, Diggs was accused of a significant breach of ethics for allegedly receiving money from teams and awarding them space into the LFA league.

In a communication to the Director of Competitions, Secretary General Emmanuel Deah said:

"This letter is to inform you that as a result of the information ascertain by the LFA, which it considers detrimental to this institution, the LFA was left with no alternative but to suspend you with immediate effect without pay for time indefinite pending an investigation".

The release said after competing for its investigation is completed, Diggs will be contacted and findings outlined to him.

The release noted that should Mr. Diggs be found innocent, he will return to work immediately, however, if the LFA considers the need for disciplinary action he would be advised accordingly.

He has been urged to please leave all properties belonging to the office and turn over the keys to the office of the General Secretary.

The release concluded that Diggs may attend matches but will not be allowed to enter the playing area.

Meanwhile, Toe who has been accused of embezzlement has been relieved of his position as Chairman of the Montserrado Sub Association and reassign to his previous position as Chairman of LFA West-Clara Sub Committee.

One may wonder why after been found guilty of embezzlement Raji will appoint an individual who is caught up in corruption after he Raji said during his inaugural speech that he will be transparent.

At the sometime, the President of the Liberia Football Association has made new appointments in the Montserrado Sub Association with immediate effect.

Those appointed are Sando Fahnbulleh as Chairman, Richard Howard as Deputy Chairman, Harrington Weah Secretary-General, and Thomas Davies Financial Secretary.

In separate letters of appointment, Mr.Raji said the individuals' appointment is based on their numerous sacrifices for the development of football in Montserrado County and Liberia at large.

The group is to organize the national 3rd division championship leagues across Montserrado County annually according to release from the LFA.

They are to also coordinate activities of the Montserrado County FA in consultation with the President and Secretary General of the LFA.