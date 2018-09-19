Liberia: Cummings Wants Independent Body

Opposition leader Alexander Cummings has underscored the need for an independent body to be established to investigate billions of Liberian banknotes alleged to have been missing.

Mr. Cummings of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) said it is important for an independent body to investigate the alleged 'missing billions' so as to truthfully establish the facts.

According to him, independent investigators with expertise will be able to establish the full details surroundings the printing, shipping and alleged disappearance of the money.

"We need some independent people to tell us who ordered the printing of this money... ," Cummings emphasized.

Cummings said all Liberians should be alarmed by the alleged disappearance of the money.

"I want to say formally, all Liberians should be demanding an independent investigation," he emphasized.

The ANC political leader made the assertion Tuesday, September 18, 2018, when he appeared on SKY 107, 5050 talk show.

Cummings said the 'missing billions' is not an amount that should be overlooked or downplayed considering the current economic situation Liberia is facing.

He said government needs to do all it can to bring to book those involved in the 'missing' of the billions of Liberian dollars.

Cummings said those who will be found culpable, their properties should be seized especially if it is established that they acquired those properties through illicit means, while at the same time being jailed.

He pointed out that corruption is killing Liberia, as such; the government needs to take some strong decisions to address this menace.

In recent times, there have been reports of 'missing' of billions of Liberian dollars at the Freeport of Monrovia which was brought into the country in containers.

The government through the Ministry of Justice on Monday said initial findings into the over L$9 billion indicate that the containers and bags of money allegedly arrived between November 2017 and August 2018.

The statement, issued under the signature of Justice Minister Cllr. Frank Musah Dean, said evidence available to the investigative team has established that the Government of President Dr. George Manneh Weah was not informed about the arrival of the containers and bags of money into the country.

Minister Dean said "as this is an ongoing and active investigation, release of information to the public will be measured to the sanctity of the investigation and ensure that professional standards are not compromised."

He confirmed that on August 8, 2018, a special presidential investigative team, comprising investigators from the Liberia National Police, National Security Agency and the Financial Intelligence Unit was constituted and mandated to investigate information surrounding the arrival of the missing monies at the Freeport of Monrovia and Roberts International Airport in Margibi County.