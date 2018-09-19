Uganda: Government Sets Charges for New Mulago Women's Hospital

Kampala — Ugandans seeking medical attention from the new Mulago specialised Women and Neonatal hospital will part with Shs50,000 per visit in consultation fee and Shs13m for specialised treatment, the Health minister has said.
Dr Ruth Aceng in her statement to Parliament yesterday said the charges were arrived at after examining the costs of similar services within the country and where possible, a comparison with similar services abroad.
Dr Aceng said women seeking in-vitro fertilisation will pay Shs13m when the facility roles out its programme next month.
In-vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a medical procedure where an egg is fertilised by sperm in a test tube outside the body.
Classifications
"Services will be classified as standard, VIP and VVIP; clinical services offered to all patients at all levels irrespective of pay," Dr Aceng said.
The difference, she said, will be in accommodation, patient welfare and other non-clinical support services.
She said the hospital requires a total of Shs41 billion to operationalise it.
CLICK for PDF LIST: COSTING OF SERVICES AT MULAGO SPECIALISED WOMEN AND NEONATAL HOSPITAL
The minister, however, emphasised that the hospital will offer free services from September 17 to October 9 as an independence gift to Ugandans. She said access will be limited to referral cases in all its operations.
"Patients accessing the services should be referred patients from our referral facilities except for those that are exclusively offered at Mulago Specialised women and neonatal hospital such as IVF, laparoscopic surgery," Dr Aceng added. The facility is expected to reduce maternal mortalities which the ministry confessed remains high at 336/100,000 compared to the global rate of 216/100,000 live births.
Dr Aceng said the facility will decongest Mulago National Specialised hospital, enable women with complicated reproductive health problems to be treated and reduce referrals abroad.
The hospital, whose construction commenced in June 2015, has been completed at a cost of Shs95 billion.
It will offer specialised services such as reproductive medicine, advanced neonatal medical and surgical service, among others.
COSTING OF SERVICES AT MULAGO SPECIALISED WOMEN AND NEONATAL HOSPITAL
LOCAL RATES
SERVICE
STANDARD (UGX)
AVERAGE MARKET RATES (UGX)
CONSULTATIONS
A
OPD
Consultation Fee- Per visit
50,000
100,000
Antenatal Package- (Max 8 Visits)-(includes (490,000) baseline lab tests, 1 3D/4D & 2 Ordinary ultra sounds, essential drugs for antenatal, immunisation, )
890,000
1,000,000
Neonatal followup Per Visit/immunisation
70,000
140,000
INPATIENTS
Accomodation per day(also includes Food, Utilities, Linen)
80,000
220,000
Nurses/Doctors Care
100,000
105,000
B
SURGERIES/PROCEDURES
Pre anaesthetic review/assessment
50,000
60,000
URO GYNAECOLOGY
MINOR PROCEDURES
Band Incisions
800,000
1,050,000
Examination Under Anaesthesia
800,000
1,050,000
INTERMEDIATE PROCEDURES
Colporraphy
900,000
1,050,000
Perineoraphy
900,000
1,050,000
MAJOR PROCEDURES
Hsyterectomy(Hysterectomy , VVF Repair, TOT/TVT, Slinges, Uteropexis)
2,500,000
5,000,000
Complicated (Complete Fistula, Laparoscopy Implantation, Reconstruction, Augmentation, Diversion
2,500,000
5,200,000
\
GYN ONCOLOGY
MINOR PROCEDURES
Genetic Counselling
150,000
Not available
Cauterisation
150,000
800,000
Examination /Biopsy /Staging/Sampling
150,000
1,050,000
PAP Smear
150,000
250,000
Colposcopy
150,000
450,000
Cryotherapy
150,000
450,000
LEEP
150,000
450,000
INTERMEDIATE PROCEDURES
Diagnostic laparoscopy
1,000,000
2,500,000
Min lap diagnostic
1,000,000
1,050,000
Simple vulvectomy/cauterisation of warts
1,500,000
4,200,000
Total abdominal hysterectomy
1,500,000
4,200,000
Cold knife conization
1,000,000
1,000,000
MAJOR PROCEDURES
Therapeutic laparoscopy
2,500,000
4,200,000
Cyto-reduction
2,500,000
4,200,000
Colostomy/urinary diversion
2,500,000
5,000,000
Radical hysterectomy/LN dissection
2,500,000
5,200,000
Pelvic exenteration
2,500,000
5,200,000
Radical vulvectomy/LN dissection
2,500,000
5,000,000
Vaginectomy
2,500,000
5,200,000
Laser ablation
2,500,000
5,000,000
BENIGN GYNAECOLOGY
MINOR PROCEDURES
Dilatation & Currettage
250,000
1,000,000
Evacuation
250,000
630,000
Marsupilisation
250,000
840,000
Perineal/vaginal procedures
250,000
1,000,000
INTERMEDIATE PROCEDURES
Laparotomies
1,500,000
2,500,000
Secondary closures
500,000
2,500,000
Hysteroscopy
1,500,000
2,500,000
Laparoscopy
1,500,000
2,500,000
MAJOR PROCEDURES
Abdominal surgery
2,500,000
4,200,000
Total abdominal hysterectomy
2,500,000
4,200,000
MATERNAL FETAL MEDICINE
SVD (Normal Delivery)
800,000
1,890,000
Caesarean Section(Tubal ligation Additional 200,000/=)
2,000,000
2,300,000
Cervical Cerclage
250,000
1,050,000
Labour with Analgesia
1,600,000
1,680,000
C
NEONATAL SERVICES
Neonatal Intensive Care Unit(Ventilation (per day), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure ventilation (per day), Free flow oxygen (per day), Warmth for Preterm baby, Incubator (per day), Radiant Warmer (per day), Monitoring of baby, Phototherapy, Infusions, Syringe pump, Infusion pump and Procedures, Total Parenteral Nutrition) depending on the level of care
Level 1 (Free flow air)
300,000
Level 2 (C-PAP)
700,000
930,000
Level 3 (Ventilation)
1,000,000
2,000,000
Neonatal Surgery
Intestinal Atresia
3,500,000
Malrotation
4,000,000
Colostomy
2,000,000
Gastroschisis repair
3,500,000
Tracheo-Oesophageal Fistula Repair
4,500,000
Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia
4,500,000
Sacro-Coccygeal Teratoma excision
3,000,000
Neonatal Herniotomy Bilateral
2,000,000
Neonatal Herniotomy Unilateral
1,500,000
D
Adult Critical Care(Excludes drugs, diagonistics and dialysis)
Level 1 (HDU)
500,000
540,000
Level 2 (ICU)
1,000,000
1,500,000
E
REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE
ART Counseling
40,000
50,000
In-vitro fertilization
13,000,000
22,000,000
Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)
2,190,000
3,700,000
Intra-cytoplasmic sperm Injection (ICSI)
14,600,000
25,000,000
Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE)
3,650,000
5,000,000
Percutaneous Epididymal Sperm Extraction (PESA)
3,650,000
5,000,000
Cryo-preservation (Annual fee)
3,000,000
3,700,000
Psychotherapy
50,000
50,000
Laparoscopy
Diagnostic
3,000,000
3,255,000
Therapeutic
Level 1
7,000,000
7,300,000
Level 2
9,125,000
12,000,000
Level 3
12,775,000
14,000,000
Hysteroscopy
Diagnostic
3,650,000
4,200,000
Therapeutic
5,000,000
7,300,000
Permanent Methods
laparoscopic tubal occlusion
3,650,000
4,200,000
F
PHYSIOTHERAPY
Physical pain relief per session of 30 minutes
100,000
200,000
Muscle and nerve stimulation session 30min
100,000
200,000
Ultrasound therapy session 30min
100,000
200,000
Infra-red rays
100,000
200,000
Mobilization session 60min
200,000
300,000
Short Wave Diathermy session 30min
100,000
200,000
Muscle strengthening session 60min
200,000
300,000
G
LABORATORY/IMAGING
HAEMATOLOGY LABORATORY
Test parameters
APTT
50,000
51,000
B-HCG
40,000
50,500
Blood culture
80,000
82,500
Blood slide (B/S)
20,000
20,500
Brucella screening test/titre
25,000
25,500
CA2+
25,000
26,500
Cadiac enzymes
100,000
105,000
Cancer markers(each)
40,000
60,500
CBC
30,000
32,000
CD4
50,000
54,000
CHEMISTRY LABORATORY
Congo red
35,000
35,000
Consumption index (PTI)
200,000
200,000
D- dimer
80,000
80,500
DNA paternity test
500,000
560,000
Electroyletes(each)
20,000
20,000
ESR
20,000
20,000
Estrogen (E2)
50,000
50,000
Ferretin
50,000
50,000
Film comment
50,000
50,000
Fasting blood sugar (blood glucose)/RBS
20,000
20,000
Fasting lipid profile
100,000
100,000
Folate
50,000
50,000
FSH
50,000
50,000
HB-electrophoresis
100,000
120,000
Hepatitis B surface antigen/HCV(each)
25,000
26,500
HIV screening
25,000
25,000
HIV DNA-PCR
200,000
212,500
HVS anaylysis
25,000
25,000
PT/INR
60,000
62,500
LFTS
80,000
92,000
LH
50,000
50,000
Malaria RDT
20,000
20,000
Coomb's test (Direct & Indirect)
70,000
75,500
MG2+
25,000
26,500
Blood group + Cross Match
30,000
32,500
PM cortisol/AM cortisol(each)
50,000
52,000
Progestrone
50,000
50,000
Prolactin
50,000
50,000
OGTT
80,000
100,000
RFTS
80,000
90,000
Rhemomatoid factor
40,000
40,000
T3
50,000
50,000
T4
50,000
60,000
Thrombin time
70,000
70,000
TSH
50,000
50,000
Neutrophil alkaline phosphatase
35,000
35,000
Phosphates
25,000
25,000
Plasma fibrinogen
100,000
102,500
MICROBIOLOGY LABORATORY
Pleural fluid analysis+C/S
70,000
80,000
Sputum analysis/ZN/gram(each)
30,000
35,000
Stool analysis/microscopy/modified ZN(each)
20,000
22,000
TPHA
20,000
20,000
Uric acid
20,000
20,000
Urinalysis
20,000
20,000
Urine HCG
20,000
25,000
VDRL
20,000
20,000
HBSAg viral load
200,000
200,000
HIV viral load
150,000
150,000
VIT B12
40,000
40,000
Culture & sensivitivty for all
50,000
50,000
Semen analysis
100,000
100,000
Toxo(IGM/IGG)
80,000
85,000
CMV
100,000
110,000
Anti phospho lipid
100,000
100,000
Anti glycopeptide
100,000
100,000
Executive Checkup (CBC+ESR+Lipid Profile+ RFT+ LFT+ Uric Acid+TPHA+ Blood Sugar+ Stool Analysis+Urine Analysis+ Pancreatic Profile+)+PSA (50,000) & PAP Smear (100,000)
350,000
360,000
PATHOLOGY
Aspiration cytology FNA
100,000
Autopsy (post mortem)
150,000
Basic histology H&E small sample one to 3slides
80,000
basic histology H&E medium sample 4 to7 slides
120,000
Large specimen or complex of 8 and above slides
200,000
Body storage
10,000
Cleaning and dressing
20,000
Embalmment Adult
150,000
Embalmment Neonatal
70,000
Exfoliative cytology
80,000
Frozen section
120,000
Immunofluorescence
120,000
Immunogenetic HLA Typing
2,000,000
Immunohistochemistry
120,000
Molecular genotyping (cancer)
1,800,000
Punch biopsy
100,000
RADIOLOGY
Plain x-ray
30,000
Special x-ray examinations
100,000
Ultrasound
30,000
Special ultrasound
100,000
CT scan
180,000
Mammography
90,000
Interventional radiology
100,000
MRI
350,000
3D Scan
150,000