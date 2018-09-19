Uganda: Government Sets Charges for New Mulago Women's Hospital

Kampala — Ugandans seeking medical attention from the new Mulago specialised Women and Neonatal hospital will part with Shs50,000 per visit in consultation fee and Shs13m for specialised treatment, the Health minister has said.

Dr Ruth Aceng in her statement to Parliament yesterday said the charges were arrived at after examining the costs of similar services within the country and where possible, a comparison with similar services abroad.

Dr Aceng said women seeking in-vitro fertilisation will pay Shs13m when the facility roles out its programme next month.

In-vitro fertilisation (IVF) is a medical procedure where an egg is fertilised by sperm in a test tube outside the body.

Classifications

"Services will be classified as standard, VIP and VVIP; clinical services offered to all patients at all levels irrespective of pay," Dr Aceng said.

The difference, she said, will be in accommodation, patient welfare and other non-clinical support services.

She said the hospital requires a total of Shs41 billion to operationalise it.

The minister, however, emphasised that the hospital will offer free services from September 17 to October 9 as an independence gift to Ugandans. She said access will be limited to referral cases in all its operations.

"Patients accessing the services should be referred patients from our referral facilities except for those that are exclusively offered at Mulago Specialised women and neonatal hospital such as IVF, laparoscopic surgery," Dr Aceng added. The facility is expected to reduce maternal mortalities which the ministry confessed remains high at 336/100,000 compared to the global rate of 216/100,000 live births.

Dr Aceng said the facility will decongest Mulago National Specialised hospital, enable women with complicated reproductive health problems to be treated and reduce referrals abroad.

The hospital, whose construction commenced in June 2015, has been completed at a cost of Shs95 billion.

It will offer specialised services such as reproductive medicine, advanced neonatal medical and surgical service, among others.

COSTING OF SERVICES AT MULAGO SPECIALISED WOMEN AND NEONATAL HOSPITAL

LOCAL RATES

SERVICE

STANDARD (UGX)

AVERAGE MARKET RATES (UGX)

CONSULTATIONS

A

OPD

Consultation Fee- Per visit

50,000

100,000

Antenatal Package- (Max 8 Visits)-(includes (490,000) baseline lab tests, 1 3D/4D & 2 Ordinary ultra sounds, essential drugs for antenatal, immunisation, )

890,000

1,000,000

Neonatal followup Per Visit/immunisation

70,000

140,000

INPATIENTS

Accomodation per day(also includes Food, Utilities, Linen)

80,000

220,000

Nurses/Doctors Care

100,000

105,000

B

SURGERIES/PROCEDURES

Pre anaesthetic review/assessment

50,000

60,000

URO GYNAECOLOGY

MINOR PROCEDURES

Band Incisions

800,000

1,050,000

Examination Under Anaesthesia

800,000

1,050,000

INTERMEDIATE PROCEDURES

Colporraphy

900,000

1,050,000

Perineoraphy

900,000

1,050,000

MAJOR PROCEDURES

Hsyterectomy(Hysterectomy , VVF Repair, TOT/TVT, Slinges, Uteropexis)

2,500,000

5,000,000

Complicated (Complete Fistula, Laparoscopy Implantation, Reconstruction, Augmentation, Diversion

2,500,000

5,200,000

\

GYN ONCOLOGY

MINOR PROCEDURES

Genetic Counselling

150,000

Not available

Cauterisation

150,000

800,000

Examination /Biopsy /Staging/Sampling

150,000

1,050,000

PAP Smear

150,000

250,000

Colposcopy

150,000

450,000

Cryotherapy

150,000

450,000

LEEP

150,000

450,000

INTERMEDIATE PROCEDURES

Diagnostic laparoscopy

1,000,000

2,500,000

Min lap diagnostic

1,000,000

1,050,000

Simple vulvectomy/cauterisation of warts

1,500,000

4,200,000

Total abdominal hysterectomy

1,500,000

4,200,000

Cold knife conization

1,000,000

1,000,000

MAJOR PROCEDURES

Therapeutic laparoscopy

2,500,000

4,200,000

Cyto-reduction

2,500,000

4,200,000

Colostomy/urinary diversion

2,500,000

5,000,000

Radical hysterectomy/LN dissection

2,500,000

5,200,000

Pelvic exenteration

2,500,000

5,200,000

Radical vulvectomy/LN dissection

2,500,000

5,000,000

Vaginectomy

2,500,000

5,200,000

Laser ablation

2,500,000

5,000,000

BENIGN GYNAECOLOGY

MINOR PROCEDURES

Dilatation & Currettage

250,000

1,000,000

Evacuation

250,000

630,000

Marsupilisation

250,000

840,000

Perineal/vaginal procedures

250,000

1,000,000

INTERMEDIATE PROCEDURES

Laparotomies

1,500,000

2,500,000

Secondary closures

500,000

2,500,000

Hysteroscopy

1,500,000

2,500,000

Laparoscopy

1,500,000

2,500,000

MAJOR PROCEDURES

Abdominal surgery

2,500,000

4,200,000

Total abdominal hysterectomy

2,500,000

4,200,000

MATERNAL FETAL MEDICINE

SVD (Normal Delivery)

800,000

1,890,000

Caesarean Section(Tubal ligation Additional 200,000/=)

2,000,000

2,300,000

Cervical Cerclage

250,000

1,050,000

Labour with Analgesia

1,600,000

1,680,000

C

NEONATAL SERVICES

Neonatal Intensive Care Unit(Ventilation (per day), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure ventilation (per day), Free flow oxygen (per day), Warmth for Preterm baby, Incubator (per day), Radiant Warmer (per day), Monitoring of baby, Phototherapy, Infusions, Syringe pump, Infusion pump and Procedures, Total Parenteral Nutrition) depending on the level of care

Level 1 (Free flow air)

300,000

Level 2 (C-PAP)

700,000

930,000

Level 3 (Ventilation)

1,000,000

2,000,000

Neonatal Surgery

Intestinal Atresia

3,500,000

Malrotation

4,000,000

Colostomy

2,000,000

Gastroschisis repair

3,500,000

Tracheo-Oesophageal Fistula Repair

4,500,000

Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

4,500,000

Sacro-Coccygeal Teratoma excision

3,000,000

Neonatal Herniotomy Bilateral

2,000,000

Neonatal Herniotomy Unilateral

1,500,000

D

Adult Critical Care(Excludes drugs, diagonistics and dialysis)

Level 1 (HDU)

500,000

540,000

Level 2 (ICU)

1,000,000

1,500,000

E

REPRODUCTIVE MEDICINE

ART Counseling

40,000

50,000

In-vitro fertilization

13,000,000

22,000,000

Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)

2,190,000

3,700,000

Intra-cytoplasmic sperm Injection (ICSI)

14,600,000

25,000,000

Testicular Sperm Extraction (TESE)

3,650,000

5,000,000

Percutaneous Epididymal Sperm Extraction (PESA)

3,650,000

5,000,000

Cryo-preservation (Annual fee)

3,000,000

3,700,000

Psychotherapy

50,000

50,000

Laparoscopy

Diagnostic

3,000,000

3,255,000

Therapeutic

Level 1

7,000,000

7,300,000

Level 2

9,125,000

12,000,000

Level 3

12,775,000

14,000,000

Hysteroscopy

Diagnostic

3,650,000

4,200,000

Therapeutic

5,000,000

7,300,000

Permanent Methods

laparoscopic tubal occlusion

3,650,000

4,200,000

F

PHYSIOTHERAPY

Physical pain relief per session of 30 minutes

100,000

200,000

Muscle and nerve stimulation session 30min

100,000

200,000

Ultrasound therapy session 30min

100,000

200,000

Infra-red rays

100,000

200,000

Mobilization session 60min

200,000

300,000

Short Wave Diathermy session 30min

100,000

200,000

Muscle strengthening session 60min

200,000

300,000

G

LABORATORY/IMAGING

HAEMATOLOGY LABORATORY

Test parameters

APTT

50,000

51,000

B-HCG

40,000

50,500

Blood culture

80,000

82,500

Blood slide (B/S)

20,000

20,500

Brucella screening test/titre

25,000

25,500

CA2+

25,000

26,500

Cadiac enzymes

100,000

105,000

Cancer markers(each)

40,000

60,500

CBC

30,000

32,000

CD4

50,000

54,000

CHEMISTRY LABORATORY

Congo red

35,000

35,000

Consumption index (PTI)

200,000

200,000

D- dimer

80,000

80,500

DNA paternity test

500,000

560,000

Electroyletes(each)

20,000

20,000

ESR

20,000

20,000

Estrogen (E2)

50,000

50,000

Ferretin

50,000

50,000

Film comment

50,000

50,000

Fasting blood sugar (blood glucose)/RBS

20,000

20,000

Fasting lipid profile

100,000

100,000

Folate

50,000

50,000

FSH

50,000

50,000

HB-electrophoresis

100,000

120,000

Hepatitis B surface antigen/HCV(each)

25,000

26,500

HIV screening

25,000

25,000

HIV DNA-PCR

200,000

212,500

HVS anaylysis

25,000

25,000

PT/INR

60,000

62,500

LFTS

80,000

92,000

LH

50,000

50,000

Malaria RDT

20,000

20,000

Coomb's test (Direct & Indirect)

70,000

75,500

MG2+

25,000

26,500

Blood group + Cross Match

30,000

32,500

PM cortisol/AM cortisol(each)

50,000

52,000

Progestrone

50,000

50,000

Prolactin

50,000

50,000

OGTT

80,000

100,000

RFTS

80,000

90,000

Rhemomatoid factor

40,000

40,000

T3

50,000

50,000

T4

50,000

60,000

Thrombin time

70,000

70,000

TSH

50,000

50,000

Neutrophil alkaline phosphatase

35,000

35,000

Phosphates

25,000

25,000

Plasma fibrinogen

100,000

102,500

MICROBIOLOGY LABORATORY

Pleural fluid analysis+C/S

70,000

80,000

Sputum analysis/ZN/gram(each)

30,000

35,000

Stool analysis/microscopy/modified ZN(each)

20,000

22,000

TPHA

20,000

20,000

Uric acid

20,000

20,000

Urinalysis

20,000

20,000

Urine HCG

20,000

25,000

VDRL

20,000

20,000

HBSAg viral load

200,000

200,000

HIV viral load

150,000

150,000

VIT B12

40,000

40,000

Culture & sensivitivty for all

50,000

50,000

Semen analysis

100,000

100,000

Toxo(IGM/IGG)

80,000

85,000

CMV

100,000

110,000

Anti phospho lipid

100,000

100,000

Anti glycopeptide

100,000

100,000

Executive Checkup (CBC+ESR+Lipid Profile+ RFT+ LFT+ Uric Acid+TPHA+ Blood Sugar+ Stool Analysis+Urine Analysis+ Pancreatic Profile+)+PSA (50,000) & PAP Smear (100,000)

350,000

360,000

PATHOLOGY

Aspiration cytology FNA

100,000

Autopsy (post mortem)

150,000

Basic histology H&E small sample one to 3slides

80,000

basic histology H&E medium sample 4 to7 slides

120,000

Large specimen or complex of 8 and above slides

200,000

Body storage

10,000

Cleaning and dressing

20,000

Embalmment Adult

150,000

Embalmment Neonatal

70,000

Exfoliative cytology

80,000

Frozen section

120,000

Immunofluorescence

120,000

Immunogenetic HLA Typing

2,000,000

Immunohistochemistry

120,000

Molecular genotyping (cancer)

1,800,000

Punch biopsy

100,000

RADIOLOGY

Plain x-ray

30,000

Special x-ray examinations

100,000

Ultrasound

30,000

Special ultrasound

100,000

CT scan

180,000

Mammography

90,000

Interventional radiology

100,000

MRI

350,000

3D Scan

150,000