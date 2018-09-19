Uganda: Eight Arrested for Ferrying Street Children Into Kampala

Kampala — Eight people are being held in Napak Police station over allegations of illegally ferrying street children into Kampala and neighboring areas, state minister for youth and children affairs Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi has said.

Speaking in a meeting of probation officers held at Hotel Africana on Tuesday, Ms Nakiwala said that over 11 more people were being hunted on the same allegations.

"We have been looking for 19 people, police has managed to arrest eight and the rest are still on the run. We are hoping that probation officers and other stakeholders can continue to help police on the same," she said.

According to Ms Nakiwala, the suspects in police custody are; Carolyn Loduk, Elizabeth Abua, Mary Longoli, Lucia Dimo, Betty Lomo, Nolem Domo.

Mr Peter Amaitum confirmed the arrest of the eight suspects but declined to divulge information concerning them.

"We have those people in our custody but my OC has more information about them. We are still carrying out more investigations. We are also still hunting for the rest because they have told us that they are about 10 or 11 people remaining," Mr Amaitum said.

Ms Nakiwala said there are about 10000 street children in Uganda and 6000 of these are found on the streets of Kampala and Wakiso.

"We have partnered with NGOs and other people of the community to make sure the number reduces. So far, the number has reduced. We are calling upon the general public to stop giving money to these children because it is against the law," she said.

Ms Nakiwala also said that the children who are removed from the streets will be taken to Masuliita rehabilitation center in Mpigi District and Kabulin rehabilitation center in Napak District.

In June this year, government announced the closure of 569 illegal children's homes that had been housing over 50,000 children.

Out of the 569 closed homes, 150 were in Kampala City, 110 in Wakiso District, 70 in Mukono District while other districts like Luweero, Nakaseke, Buikwe, Masaka and Gulu had at least 20 illegal children homes.