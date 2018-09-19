South Africa: Junior Bok Starts At No 9 for Griquas

Griquas have named their team for Saturday's Currie Cup clash against Western Province at Newlands.

There are six changes to the starting XV that thrashed the Free State Cheetahs 52-24 in Kimberley last weekend.

In the backline, the only changes sees Junior Springbok scrumhalf Zak Burger replacing Christiaan Meyer at No 9.

Up front, Conway Pretorius comes in for Jonathan Janse van Rensburg at No 8, while FP Pelser replaces Wandile Putuma at lock.

There is also a new front row, with Nicolaas Oosthuizen replacing Ewald van der Westhuizen at tighthead, Devon Martinus starting ahead of Liam Hendricks at loosehead and Khwezi Mkhafu coming in for Wilmar Arnoldi at hooker.

Saturday's clash at Newlands is scheduled for 19:30.

Teams:

Western Province

TBA

Griquas

15 AJ Coertzen, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Kyle Steyn (captain), 12 Andre Swarts, 11 Enver Brandt, 10 George Whitehead, 9 Zak Burger, 8 Conway Pretorius, 7 Sias Koen, 6 Eital Bredenkamp, 5 Pieter Jansen van Vuren, 4 FP Pelser, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Khwezi Mkhafu, 1 Devon Martinus

Substitutes: 16 AJ le Roux, 17 Liam Hendricks, 18 Ewald van der Westhuizen, 19 Sintu Manjezi, 20 Stephan Janse van Rensburg, 21 Wendal Wehr, 22 Christopher Bosch

Source: Sport24