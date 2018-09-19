19 September 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Nedbank Chief Spills the Beans On Gupta-Based Meeting With Zwane

analysis By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Mosebenzi Zwane had one mission in mind when he met Nedbank Group CEO, Mike Brown: How about you take over the Gupta accounts - the ones that none of the other major banks want? That little carrot, however lucrative potentially, was dangled amid veiled threats that it should be understood that "government" issues banking licenses.

Testimony by Nedbank Group CEO, Mike Brown before the State Capture Inquiry on Wednesday morning again showed just how tight the controversial former mining minister was with the Guptas and their businesses interests during his his tenure and how willing he was to bend the rules or the country's laws to come to their aid.

Brown was giving evidence about an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) meeting he and his team attended with Zwane in 2016.

"I left the meeting with the impression that the IMC was focused on two key issues: To determine if there was collusion by the banks and then, to determine if Nedbank would have the appetite to become the Guptas' primary banker."

The State Capture inquiry is also tasked with examining whether any...

