South Africa: DA Picks Alan Winde As Western Cape Premier Candidate

DA Picks Alan Winde As Western Cape Premier Candidate

The DA will field Alan Winde as its candidate for Western Cape Premier in the 2019 general elections, the party announced on Wednesday. Winde defeated Bonginkosi Madikizela, the current leader of the DA in the Western Cape, and is now set to replace Helen Zille in the premier role if the party retains control of the province in the 2019 general elections.

Current Western Cape MEC for Economic Opportunities Alan Winde has beaten out six rivals to win the coveted DA nomination for premier in the only province where the DA currently governs.

Announcing the decision in Cape Town on Wednesday, DA party leader Mmusi Maimane said: "I have no doubt we have chosen someone who is equal to the task."

Winde is a veteran DA figure who has served the party in numerous different roles in the Western Cape, including acting as chief whip for the DA caucus in the Western Cape legislature.

Maimane paid tribute to the success of Winde's department, saying that 640,000 jobs had been created under his watch. Winde, suggested Maimane, will be known as the "Jobs Premier" should...

