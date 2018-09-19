19 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Has No Business Deciding Who Receives Me At Entebbe - Bobi Wine

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Bobi Wine
Bobi Wine.
By Job Bwire

Just hours after police issued security guidelines on the return of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine from the U.S, the pop star has reacted by vowing to defy the directives.

"I'm wondering why these police officers allow themselves to descend so low. They now want to decide who picks me and where I go upon arrival? Well, for your information, no single family member will receive me at the airport, I will find them home because I know where home is! I will be received by friends, colleague leaders and artistes. I will then go and see my sick grandmother briefly at Najjanankumbi from where I will head to Kamwokya for lunch with my family (brothers and sisters) before I go to my home in Magere," said Bobi Wine in a statement he shared on his social platforms on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, police spokesperson, Mr Emilian Kayima told journalists in Kampala that on his arrival at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday, the MP will be received by his immediate family and that he will be availed security from the airport to his home.

"Police will further ensure law and order for all road users. There shall be no unlawful rallies, processions and assemblies. Any activity that entails a public gathering must be in conformity with the provisions of Public Order Management Act (POMA)," added SSP Kayima.

However, Mr Kyagulanyi responded saying: "I am a free Ugandan with the right to move freely in my country. The police has no business telling me who receives me and who cannot or where I go and where I cannot. This impunity must stop now. Wama see you friends tomorrow."

Uganda

Sejusa, Besigye Videos Played for ICC Judges

A lawyer for Dominic Ongwen, on Tuesday began defence of the ex-Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) commander by playing for… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.