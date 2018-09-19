Uganda: Police Has No Business Deciding Who Receives Me At Entebbe - Bobi Wine

Photo: Bobi Wine

Just hours after police issued security guidelines on the return of Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine from the U.S, the pop star has reacted by vowing to defy the directives.

"I'm wondering why these police officers allow themselves to descend so low. They now want to decide who picks me and where I go upon arrival? Well, for your information, no single family member will receive me at the airport, I will find them home because I know where home is! I will be received by friends, colleague leaders and artistes. I will then go and see my sick grandmother briefly at Najjanankumbi from where I will head to Kamwokya for lunch with my family (brothers and sisters) before I go to my home in Magere," said Bobi Wine in a statement he shared on his social platforms on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, police spokesperson, Mr Emilian Kayima told journalists in Kampala that on his arrival at Entebbe International Airport on Thursday, the MP will be received by his immediate family and that he will be availed security from the airport to his home.

"Police will further ensure law and order for all road users. There shall be no unlawful rallies, processions and assemblies. Any activity that entails a public gathering must be in conformity with the provisions of Public Order Management Act (POMA)," added SSP Kayima.

However, Mr Kyagulanyi responded saying: "I am a free Ugandan with the right to move freely in my country. The police has no business telling me who receives me and who cannot or where I go and where I cannot. This impunity must stop now. Wama see you friends tomorrow."