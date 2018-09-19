South Africa: Life Sentence for Murder - Northern Cape

press release

The fight against contact crime continues to intensify in the Northern Cape as the Management welcomes convictions of murder and attempted.

Within a period of a week, the Province has seen two suspects convicted and sent to jail for murder on different incidents.

On the first incident, a 52-year-old man, Piet Dolophi of Petrutsville was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years for attempted murder. On 03 November 2017, a 29-year-old man was burned to death by Dolophi while an 11-month-old baby sustained injuries that caused her to be disabled. According to the information Dolophi could not accept that his 19-year-old girlfriend had broken up with him for a younger man.

On Friday, 19 September 2018 the Kimberley High Court sentenced him to life imprisonment for murder and 15 years for attempted murder of the child. Both sentences will run concurrently.

On another separate incident, a 42-year-old Vuyisile Elias Mpinda was found guilty for murder of his 34-year-old blind girlfriend. On 22 October 2017 Mpinda beat his girlfriend to death after they had an argument. The incident was only reported to the police a day later. On 18 September 2018 the De Aar Regional Court sentenced Mpinda to 15 years imprisonment for murder.

The Provincial Commissioner of Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Risimati Peter Shivuri has applauded the meticulous and professional work which led to the lengthy prison term. He indicated that the sentence will serve as a deterrent to other perpetrators who do not regard a life a human being.