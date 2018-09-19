Liberia: Wash Commission Vows to Sustain Healthy Environment

Monrovia — The Liberia Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Commission on Saturday, September 15 held a massive awareness in several communities in parts of Monrovia and the city of Paynesville.

The awareness program was initiated when Liberia joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Cleanup Day.

Bobby Whitfield, the commissioner of the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Commission, used the campaign to assure Liberians about the commission's commitment to transforming the WASH sector, adding that it will shortly become combating the threat of solid waste in the country.

Mr. Whitfield told Journalists at the end of the campaign that Water, Sanitation and Hygiene is crucial to the sustaining a healthy environment and as such the commission will work for a functional WASH sector.

"With the WASH Commission, the team is determined to bring in the program that will help strengthen Liberia's sanitation sector," Commissioner Whitfield said.

"We will engage investors and partners overseas to help both financially and with equipment to clean communities across Liberia".

According to commissioner Whitfield, in the absence of safe drinking water, the country's population is at risks with diarrheal, chloride, and preventable water bond diseases.

He added that the WASH sector would closely work with other government institutions including the Environmental Protection Agency and city governments to provide a sanitary environment for all Liberians.

"We will engage investors overseas to help turn waste into electricity which will add values to our mission at the WASH commission," he added, adding that he is saddened that Liberia as one of the wettest countries in the world would still import water in this 21st century.