Liberia: U.S.$15k Mental Home for Liberia

By T. Saye Goinleh

A Liberian cleric, Rev. Amos Sackie has disclosed the erection by his church, the Living Word of Jesus Christ International of a mental home estimated at about fifteen thousand United States dollars (US$15,000.00) in the country to help cater to people with this condition which is presently unavailable.

According to Rev. Sackie, the construction of the home which is located in Dix village outside Monrovia will help to alleviate the problem by collecting several mental patients around the country to be healed from their illnesses.

Disclosing this in an interview with reporters in Monrovia recently, the Living Word of Jesus Christ head stated that his ministry has since been involved with healing mental patients over the years, but the church alone could not afford to construct a home to cater to them then.

He is meanwhile calling on government and other humanitarian bodies to come in and assist in the process to enable his church rehabilitates mental patients found in streets corners across the country. Rev. Sackie narrated that currently there are more than ten mentally-ill persons have been healed by his organization since the past ten months of this year.

He also indicated that the church is yet to receive support from any organization or government institutions in providing healing for mental patients and hope that building a suitable place for them would go a long way to begin rehabilitating young Liberians who have been affected by the condition, adding that most of them are affected as a result of taking in narcotic drugs and sometimes evil spirit or family curse, but they can be healed through the mercy of God.

He maintained that more of mental patients within his facility received their healing within the period of two to three months and some are recovering fully and quickly from their illnesses. Rev. Sackie emphasized that rehabilitation of mental patients especially among young people in Liberia is vital towards the rebuilding of the country.

