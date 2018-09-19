South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Condemns Unbecoming Conduct By Young People

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in the province, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma hereby condemns, in the strongest possible terms, unbecoming conduct by young people who do not show or have respect for adults.

The condemnation by General Zuma comes after an incident captured on video and already going viral on social media, wherein two learners aged 15 and 19, are seen attacking, albeit one is seen, a 61 year old bus driver who was transporting learners from Leslie to Secunda.

Information at police disposal suggests that the driver stopped for other learners to board the bus when the two learners also boarded. They then asked the driver why he had left them behind at the previous pick-up point and before he could respond, they began kicking and punching him on the face, to everyone's surprise, while the bus was in motion thereby clearly putting the lives of the other learners in peril.

The matter was reported to the police and a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was registered, with the duo being arrested on Thursday as a result. They appeared at the Leslie Magistrate's Court on Friday, 14 September 2018, where the 15 year old was released to his parents' custody and the other one on warning. They will appear again on 10 October 2018, at the same court.

General Zuma urged parents to intervene in shaping the behaviour of their children. He encouraged them to search their school bags on a regular basis for dangerous weapons and even drugs. Wherever professional help is needed, parents must come forth, the SAPS in conjunction with other stakeholders will assist children wherever possible.