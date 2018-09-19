South Africa: Manhunt for Ruthless Killers in Port Alfred Cluster

press release

A manhunt has been launched following the double murder and the attempted murder of another in Mgababa locality near Peddie last night.

At about 21:55 last night whilst members were on vehicle patrol at Mgababa they came across two male persons lying on the middle of the road and during observation they were found to have head injuries. Both could not communicate. During preliminary investigations at the scene, the members found several stones in the vicinity. Approximately 30meters from this scene, another male person was found lying on the corner of the street with head injuries and bleeding from his ears. He was also unable to communicate.

There was no one in the street. The two male victims in their 20's were certified dead on the scene whilst the third was transferred to hospital in a critical condition. The motive for the incident is unknown and being investigated

No arrests have been made and an appeal is made to any person who may be able to assist with information on this incident to contact the Crime Stop toll-free number 08600 10111.