Tanzania: Four Nabbed for Trying to Conceal Pregnancy, Marrying Off Schoolgirl

POLICE in Nkasi District of Rukwa Region are holding four people, including parents of a 14-year old girl and a man and his foster father, for allegedly attempting to sweep a pregnancy case under the carpet through marrying off the schoolgirl to the suspect.

The girl, who was in Standard Three at Nkinga Primary School located along the shoreline of Lake Tanganyika in Nkasi District, underwent pregnancy tests and was found to be one and half month - pregnant.

Parents of the girl, who have been arrested, have been identified as John Fwamba and his wife Janeth Kapandula and Amin Kibundu the foster father of the suspect as well as area chairman Ezekiel Kalala.

