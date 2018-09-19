Tanzania: Two Women Nabbed for Selling Marijuana Cakes, Sweets At Church

Two US women identified as Ebony Cooper and Leah Pressley have been arrested for allegedly selling cakes and sweets containing marijuana at a church event.

The church was hosting an event for entrepreneurs, which brought together different vendors who sold various commodities.

Local counter-narcotics team in Savannah said on a Facebook post that they discovered the women openly selling the marijuana edibles on social media sites and decided to approach them at the event.

They were arrested by police immediately at the event and felony drug charges have been pressed against them already

The dual who are residents of Georgia sold the edibles including cereal treats, brownies and puddings, police say.