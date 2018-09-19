Kenya: Prince William to Visit Tanzania, Kenya and Namibia

Photo: Daily Nation

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, during his visit at State House, Nairobi County, on March 24, 2016 (file photo).

UK's Prince William is expected to visit Tanzania as well as Kenya and Namibia next week, Kensington Palace statement reveals.

His visit, according to the statement, will mainly focusing on promoting fights against poaching in Africa.

The Duke of Cambridge's visit news was shared on Kensington Palace's Twitter account stating that he will stay in the mentioned African countries for seven days.

Prince William will be visiting the states as the President of umbrella organization called United for Wildlife and conservation body, Tusk Trust.