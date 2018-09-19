19 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Kenya: Prince William to Visit Tanzania, Kenya and Namibia

Photo: Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta with Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, during his visit at State House, Nairobi County, on March 24, 2016 (file photo).
By Janeth Mesomapya

UK's Prince William is expected to visit Tanzania as well as Kenya and Namibia next week, Kensington Palace statement reveals.

His visit, according to the statement, will mainly focusing on promoting fights against poaching in Africa.

The Duke of Cambridge's visit news was shared on Kensington Palace's Twitter account stating that he will stay in the mentioned African countries for seven days.

Prince William will be visiting the states as the President of umbrella organization called United for Wildlife and conservation body, Tusk Trust.

