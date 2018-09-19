19 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Three Suspended Makerere University Students Charged With Trespass

By Betty Ndagire

Three suspended Makerere University students have been charged before Buganda Road court with trespass at the University premises and taking part in an unlawful assembly.

Frank Bwambale, David Musiri and Roy Rugumayo had been suspended by the University administrators a day before September 13, 2018 when they were allegedly found in the university's Nkrumah hall of residence assembling in a manner suspected to incite other students to cause a breach of peace.

They are also accused of being part of a group that masterminds a series of riots to protest the 15 per cent tuition increment by the University Council.

The three students have however denied the charges before Grade one magistrate, Ms Joan Ketty Acaa before they were released on a cash bail of Shs200, 000 each.

They have been ordered to return to court on October 4 2018 when their trial will start.

