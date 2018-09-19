Tanzania: We Should Join Forces in the Anti-Drugs Battle

IN essence, there are similarities between the machinations of Satan, and the evil schemes of evil people.

Perpetrators of the illicit drug trade are virtually human satans. For their machinations are hugely costly to the human race, through wrecking the health of may potentially resourceful individuals who would otherwise contribute immensely to the social welfare enhancement and economic development of particular countries.

Legislations have been enacted at national, regional and global levels to curb the trade, but the perpetrators, driven by daredevil determination, aren't scared.

They forge ahead, casting to the winds, eventualities like long-term jail sentences and the death sentence, which they cynically characterise as 'accidents-on-duty'.

Deeply concerned governments the world over haven't, and will not surrender.

They rate the anti-drugs war one of their priority assignments. The alternative would be to lay their mainly young generation members prone to being destroyed psychologically and physically through drug addiction.

This is a segment of society upon which every country banks on as a human resource bank that should play an instrumental nation building role if it is consistently healthy and focused.

Tanzania is no exception. Which naturally explains why its government is steadfast in waging the anti-drugs war.

And typical of the current President John Magufuli-led government which pursues full rather than half measures in whatever missions it undertakes, it has scored high marks in the anti-drugs war.

This is borne out emphatically by the 90 per cent reduction rate of illicit drugs trade in the market and related trafficking.

The revelation to that end was made recently by the Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa at an international conference of Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (HONLEA),

It would be fallacious for Tanzania to sit on its laurels, since the 90 per cent reduction rate implies that there is a 10 per cent pending gap that has to be closed.

It is imperative that we remind ourselves as a reference, that Tanzania is not restricted to the government as some people assume.

Granted, the government is the prime mover of major activities at national level. But in its wholesome context, all citizens are embraced there-in.

To that end, from family level, grassroots leadership scale and upwards, we should join forces in the anti-drugs war, and victory for one collective beneficiaries.