Liberia: UBA Introduces Platinum Mastercard On the Liberian Market

In a move to provide world-class technology-based services to its customers through its different initiatives, the United Bank for Africa Liberia (UBA) has launched its platinum MasterCard on the Liberian market.

The UBA Platinum MasterCard comes with a unique offer such as priceless privileges including access to a range of special dining, travel, entertainment, and other unique offers and experiences through the MasterCard platform.

Olalekan Balogun, UBA's Liberia Managing Director, said: "The launch of the new product is a commendable step in the country's evolution into a cashless society, especially as it provides a wealth of benefits that will encourage cardholders to further use electronic payments over cash."

He said the UBA Platinum cardholders can use their cards to transact at millions of merchants and ATMs across the country and around the world where MasterCard is accepted.

Balogun said the cards come with chip and PIN technology to secure consumers' payments and guard against unauthorized transactions. "We are pleased to launch the Platinum MasterCard credit card which gives our customers the best-in-class of services at the tip of their fingers. We're excited about our new product offering and the value addition it brings to our ever-expanding portfolio," said Balogun.

He said the bank is committed to providing premium services to its customers by enabling personalized services according to the need of the client. "We are also hopeful that the introduction of this card will further promote electronic payments in the country. We actually launched MasterCard some part of last year and in addition to our longtime partnership, we are also doing Visa both in local and foreign currencies debit card that meets the needs of the customers," Balogun added.

He said the launch of the MasterCard is intended to provide an additional option for customers that want to use it, which is different from Platinum and Classic.

"What platinum does is for customers to be on top a little bit more and, today, some of you will not benefit from it. But we are getting there. For those that travel widely, they understand why they need the platinum card. It will expose you to a lot of opportunities when using it out there," Balogun said.

David Ojo, head of Digital Banking at UBA, said: "With the launch of Platinum MasterCard we are unveiling a world of possibilities for our clients. The financial industry is rapidly evolving with technology and the changing needs of our clients. We have to constantly anticipate to changing expectations and we have to remain flexible and agile in order to maintain strong relationships with our clients and partners. The new Platinum Card represents our commitment to our clients in delivering improved products and services that cater to their evolving needs."

He said that all new Platinum Cards are chipped and contact-less, which guarantees the highest level of security, protection, and convenience for all purchases a client will make.

Additionally, Ojo said, the card seeks to engage, reward and inspire priceless moments by using a UBA Premium MasterCard, and existing clients can choose to upgrade their current Visa Classic or Visa Gold card to Platinum or keep both cards if they prefer.

Authors

David A. Yates