19 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Times Staff in Shock After Journalist Arrested for Alleged Rape

Tagged:

Related Topics

The staff at daily newspaper Cape Times are in shock after a journalist was arrested for the alleged rape of a seven-year-old girl.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the accused appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

He cannot be named until he has pleaded.

Cape Times editor Aneez Salie said the accused was immediately suspended after his arrest on Sunday.

"It's quite shocking. We are shocked to the core. By the way, we had no idea. Rape is an act of violence and he never displayed such tendencies," he told News24.

"In South Africa, every accused is innocent until proven guilty. But as a newspaper, it is our responsibility to act in the public's interest. The moment we found out, he was suspended. He will be terminated if proven guilty."

The Cape Times reported on Wednesday that the accused allegedly forcefully penetrated the child in Nyanga in 2014, according to the charge sheet.

He is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court again on October 1.

Source: News24

South Africa

Large Parts of Joburg Without Water, Cause Is Unknown

Large parts of Johannesburg have been without water since Tuesday evening and the cause is anyone's guess. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.