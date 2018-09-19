19 September 2018

South Africa: Military Chopper Makes Hard Landing During Air Demo in Limpopo

A military helicopter made a hard landing during an air capability demonstration at Roodewal Air Force Base in Limpopo, eNCA reported on Tuesday.

According to the broadcaster, no fatalities have been reported and only one person sustained minor injuries. Air Force spokesperson Colonel Eugene Motati told the broadcaster that they were thankful that no one had lost their life during the incident."It could have been worse if it was not correctly handled," he said.

An eyewitness told Netwerk24 the chopper was coming in to drop off troops when it suddenly hit the ground.

"The soldiers jumped out and immediately did an accident formation around the helicopter. Ambulances and medics rushed to the scene," the eyewitness said.

@Netwerk24Berig Die Oryx-helikopter wat te hard geland het by die lugmag se magsvertoon in Limpopo. Foto: @Deaan_Vivier @ugenvos pic.twitter.com/PZfslGBH17-- Ügen Vos (@ugenvos) September 18, 2018

In December last year, eight people were injured after an SANDF helicopter Oryx crashed near the N1 at the Huguenot tunnel outside Cape Town.

At the time, South African National Defence Force (SANDF) spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the crew of eight was on a tasking to assist a training team in Touwsriver, near Worcester.The accident happened after they completed their assignment and on their way back to the Air Force Base at Ysterplaat.Dlamini said the crew consisted of a pilot, a co-pilot, a flight engineer, and four aircraft technicians and mechanics.

The South African Air force in a statement on Wednesday confirmed that the incident took place.

"The Oryx did a hard landing during a trooping demonstration. The tail section of the Oryx has been dislodged, through impact," Spokesperson Colonel Eugene Motati explained.

A board of inquiry would be convened to determine the cause of the incident, he said.

