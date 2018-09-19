South Africa: Metrorail Restores Service Between Pretoria and JHB Following Cable Theft

The train service between Pretoria and Johannesburg has been restored, Metrorail said on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, technicians were working to repair cables after criminals cut overhead catenary wires in Irene, making it impossible for trains to operate.

Metrorail service spokesperson Lilian Mofokeng said trains would operate normally for the afternoon peak period and no delays were expected.

"There is a growing element of criminality that Metrorail condemns in the strongest terms possible. Efforts are being explored to beef up security to curb crime in the railway operational environment," Mofokeng said.

Source: News24