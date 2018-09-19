19 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Men Critically Injured in Free State Aircraft Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

A crash involving a light aircraft left two men critically injured at an airfield in Bethlehem in the Free State on Wednesday.

ER24 and provincial paramedics found the two men lying a short distance away from the burning wreckage.

"Paramedics assessed the two men and found that they had sustained numerous burn wounds over most of their bodies, leaving them in a serious condition," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions."

They were taken to Mediclinic Hoogland for further treatment.

The details about the incident are uncertain and local authorities are investigating.

Source: News24

South Africa

Large Parts of Joburg Without Water, Cause Is Unknown

Large parts of Johannesburg have been without water since Tuesday evening and the cause is anyone's guess. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.