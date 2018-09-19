South Africa: Two Men Critically Injured in Free State Aircraft Crash

A crash involving a light aircraft left two men critically injured at an airfield in Bethlehem in the Free State on Wednesday.

ER24 and provincial paramedics found the two men lying a short distance away from the burning wreckage.

"Paramedics assessed the two men and found that they had sustained numerous burn wounds over most of their bodies, leaving them in a serious condition," said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"The patients were treated for their injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions."

They were taken to Mediclinic Hoogland for further treatment.

The details about the incident are uncertain and local authorities are investigating.

