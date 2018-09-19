Seychelles: President of Seychelles Travels to New York for UN General Assembly Meeting of Global Leaders

The President of Seychelles, Danny Faure, travels to New York on Wednesday to attend the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), State House said.

The new session of the United Nations General Assembly opened on Tuesday with its new President María Fernanda Espinosa pledging to use her year in office to bring the world body closer to the people and strengthen their sense of ownership and support for the UN.

According to the United Nations news service, "In her first keynote address to what is the 73rd session of the 193-member General Assembly, President María Fernanda Espinosa, said that the need for stronger global leadership in the service of multilateralism, to ensure more peaceful, equitable and sustainable societies, would underpin her work."

Also addressing the General Assembly at the opening was the UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

"We need action for peacekeeping, gender parity, financing for the 2030 Agenda [for Sustainable Development], empowerment for the world's young people, urgent steps to end poverty and conflict, and much else," Guterres was quoted as saying.

The 73rd session of the General Assembly will include a high-level meeting called 'Nelson Mandela Peace Summit' on Monday 24 as this year marks the centenary of the birth of the former South African leader.

The general debate will take place from Tuesday, September 25 and will comprise of a high-level meeting on the fight against tuberculosis and a one-day comprehensive review of the progress achieved in the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases.

President Faure leaves the country on Wednesday and will be back in office on September 28.