South Africa: Capitec Bank Evacuated in Cape Town Suburb As Police Talk Down Gunman

Capitec Bank in Voortrekker Street, Bellville, Cape Town was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon as police talked down a gunman who apparently locked himself in.

Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the man was alone inside the administration section of the bank.

"This is not a hostage situation. We are negotiating with him to surrender," Traut said.

He said the man had a demand for the bank but could not reveal further details for operational reasons.

Tygerburger reporter Nielen de Klerk, who is tweeting from the scene, reported that the whole building had been evacuated and curious bystanders had gathered to see what was happening.

Source: News24