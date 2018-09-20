The police have summoned Ademola Adeleke, a Nigerian senator and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the gubernatorial election scheduled for this weekend.

The police said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that their investigation revealed that Mr Adeleke, his family and associates connived with some school administrators to allow him sit for the National Examination Council (NECO) in 2017.

The candidate was subsequently directed to immediately turn himself in to face prosecution.

A spokesperson for Mr Adeleke's campaign was not immediately available for comments Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Adeleke's school credentials have come under intense scrutiny since he emerged the candidate of the PDP in Osun State some weeks ago. The senator's opponents during the primaries contended that he had no credible school certificate and should be disqualified from the race.

Mr Adeleke went on to become the candidate, nonetheless, and the PDP has continued to back him as its candidate, saying his results have been found to be genuine and the public should dismiss contrary insinuations.

As the police were making their case against Mr Adeleke and summoning him to appear for arraignment only three days to an election in which he is a major candidate, the West African Examination Council reportedly cleared the senator of any wrongdoing.

Although Mr Adeleke denied all allegations when the police started their investigation into his academic credentials in July, they revealed today that they made arrests and questioned several suspects in the last few weeks.

Mr Adeleke will square off with other candidates in the Osun governorship poll on Saturday. Political observers conclude the race has at least five candidates who are capable of putting up a strong showing in the election.

It was not immediately clear how the latest move by the police would affect Mr Adeleke's chances on Saturday, if his candidature is not scuttled within the short time left to election day.

Read the full explanation by the police below:

PRESS BRIEFING ON EXAMINATION MALPRACTICE CASE AGAINST SENATOR ADEMOLA ADELEKE

Examination Malpractice, Criminal Conspiracy, Personation, Breach of Duty, Aiding and Abetting against Senator Ademola Adeleke (PDP Governorship Aspirant in the 22nd September, 2018 Gubernatorial Election in Osun State) and four (4) others namely; MR Sikiru Adeleke, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (Principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Egbedore LGA, Osun State), Mr Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (School Staff responsible for the registration of candidates for NECO), Mr Dare Olutope (School Teacher who facilitated the commission of the crime).

On 21st July 2017, the Osun State Police Intelligence Bureau (SIB) received and acted on an actionable intelligence about an ongoing examination malpractice involving Senator Ademola Adeleke and Sikiru Adeleke at OJO/Aro Community Grammar School in Osun state.

2. When the Police operative arrived at the school, only Sikiru Adeleke was found seated for the examination while Senator Ademola Adeleke seat was vacant and was suspected to have escaped before the arrival of the Police operatives.

3. Further investigation revealed that both Senator Ademola Adeleke and his brother Sikiru Adeleke registered and were sitting for the National Examination Council Examination (NECO) 2017 as internal candidates impersonating students of the School at the ages of 57years and 42years respectively. This crime was facilitated by the principal of the school, and two other members of staff of the school for which they are under investigation and being charged to court.

4. The Principal of the school, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau, the staff responsible for registration, Mr Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo and a teacher Mr dare Olutope were arrested on 21 July 2017. Senator Ademola Adeleke was arrested on 27 July 2017 and Sikiru Adeleke was arrested on 8 August 2017.

5. Senator Ademola Adeleke made cautionary statement and admitted that he registered for the 2017 NECO examinations as an internal student in the said school but he didn't sit for the examination.

6. However, Police investigation revealed the following primafacial and culpability facts against Senator Ademola Adeleke andfour (4) others.

i. Senator Ademola Adeleke made cautionary statement and admitted that he registered for the 2017 NECO examinations as an internal student in the said school and did not sit for the examination but have a result from NECO with Seven (7) Credit and One (1) Pass, a copy of which was obtained from NECO by the Police.

ii. The Ojo/Aro 2017 NECO, SSCE school photo album (School's copy), with Senator Ademola Adeleke and Sikiru Adeleke Photographs in school uniform in the said album. Senator Ademola Adeleke in the NECO 2017 Result obtained by the claimed that he was born on 12th June 1997 but in his statement to the Police, senator Ademola Adeleke wrote 13th May 1960 as his Date of Birth.

iii. The photographs of both Senator Ademola Adeleke and Sikiru Adeleke appearing side by side in the photo album have no NECO stamps on them.

7. Senator Ademola Adeleke and four others were arrested, investigated, granted bail and being charged to court. Charges of Examination Malpractice, Criminal Conspiracy, Personation, Breach of Duty, Aiding and Abetting against Senator Ademola Adeleke (PDP Governorship Aspirant in the 22nd September, 2018 Gubernatorial Election in Osun State) and four (4) others namely; MR Sikiru Adeleke, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (Principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Egbedore LGA, Osun State), Mr Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (School Staff responsible for the registration of candidates for NECO), Mr Dare Olutope (School Teacher who facilitated the commission of the crime) have been filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja under the Examination Malpractice Act, CAP E15, 2004 today, Wednesday, 19th September, 2018.

8. Consequently, Senator Ademola Adeleke (PDP Governorship Aspirant in the 22nd September, 2018 Gubernatorial Election in Osun State) and four (4) others namely; MR Sikiru Adeleke, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau (Principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Egbedore LGA, Osun State), Mr Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo (School Staff responsible for the registration of candidates for NECO), Mr Dare Olutope (School Teacher who facilitated the commission of the crime) are hereby advised in their own interest to report to the Special Investigation Panel, Force Headquarters, Abuja immediately for arraignment in court.

Ag. DCP JIMOH MOSHOOD

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS