19 September 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria Suspends National Air Carrier Project Two Months After Launching

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Hadi Sirika/Twitter
(File photo)
By Samuel Ogundipe

The Nigerian government on Wednesday announced immediate suspension of its widely publicised national carrier, two months after it was unveiled at an international air show.

Hadi Sirika, Nigeria's aviation minister, made the announcement shortly after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon. He later posted the announcement on Twitter.

"I regret to announce that the Federal Executive Council has taken the tough decision to suspend the National Carrier Project in the interim," Mr Sirika said. "All commitments due will be honoured. We thank the public for the support as always."

No explanation was immediately given for the cancellation by Mr Sirika, either in his press briefing after the FEC meeting or on Twitter.

The announcement comes barely two months after Nigeria unveiled Nigeria Air at the Farnborough Air Show in England on July 18. The government said at the time that it was in talks with technical partners in the aviation as well as aircraft manufacturers.

The project was expected to gulp billions of naira.

Critics and industry experts were wary of the project when it was launched in July, saying arguing that Nigeria cannot afford it at this time.

They also said the financial crisis that engulfed the defunct Nigeria Airways had not been resolved more than a decade after the national career stopped operations.

But President Muhammadu Buhari was adamant about launching a new airline for the country, a project he promised during campaign in 2015.

Nigeria

Ruling Party Reschedules Presidential, Governorship Primaries

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved a revised time-table for the… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.