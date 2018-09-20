20 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Why Nairobians Have Gone Crazy About Pineapple Peels

By Mwende Kasujja

Pineapple peels have become a hot property in Nairobi overnight with most city dwellers flocking their nearest pineapple vendor's place to obtain the prized commodity.

This is after a Facebook user shared a recipe to brew Mexican pineapple beer using the peels and sugar.

The recipe, whose procedure entails soaking the peels with sugar syrup for days, has gone viral and Nairobians are now hunting for peels from vendors.

Usually pineapple vendors throw the peels away after selling the edible slices. But not anymore. The peels are now attracting a growing clientele of parched throats.

CREATIVE RECIPES

There have been other creative recipes used by people from different countries to brew beer.

Rice wine is used in Asian cooking recipes and sometimes used to get high cheaply with an alcohol content of 18 to 25 per cent.

Watermelons too can be fermented after boiling with sugar to make watermelon wine with an alcohol content of between 8 to 14 per cent.

Brazilian cane liquor is made from fermented sugarcane juice and is popularly known as Cachaca.

Fermented juice of most fruits can also be converted into homemade alcoholic drinks.

