Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari will undergo the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee to defend his application to re-contest his position in the 2019 general elections.

According to the screening procedure released by the ruling party yesterday, President Buhari, the governorship and National Assembly aspirants are expected to be drilled by the screening committee from Thursday (today) to Saturday at Transcorp Hilton and Sheraton hotels.

The release signed by the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and the National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, read:

"The National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the screening of all the aspirants who obtained and submitted their Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms as follows.

"Screening of the aspirants into the office of the president shall take place in Abuja. Screening of aspirants for governors, senate and House of Representatives shall take place in Abuja. Screening commences on Thursday (today) and ends on Saturday September 22 from 9am daily.

"There shall be for each zone three committees for the screening of aspirants for governor, senate and House of Representatives. Transcorp Hilton and Sheraton hotel Abuja have been selected for the purposes of the screening exercise.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has adjusted the party primaries schedules and screening produces for the aspirants for the 2019 general elections.

In the revised timetable for conduct of the primaries, the ruling party in a statement signed by the National Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, said that the presidential primaries previously scheduled for September 26, will now hold on September 25.

According to the statement signed by the Organising Secretary, Emma Ibediro, governorship primaries holds September 29, Senate, House of Representatives primary elections hold October 2 and 3, while State House of Assembly Primary Elections and National Convention (Presidential) will hold October 4 and 6 respectively.

"The National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the review of the table-table for the conduct of the 2018 Primary Elections as follows; September 25, 2018 - Presidential Primary Election, September 29, 2018 - Governorship Primary Election, October 2, 2018 - Senate Primary Elections, October 3, 2018 - House of Representatives Primary Elections, October 4, 2018 - State House of Assembly Primary Elections, October 6, 2018 - National Convention (Presidential)."