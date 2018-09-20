20 September 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari's Aide Petitions Police Over Breach of Peace in Kano

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano — The Special Adviser to President Muhammad Buhari on National Assembly Matters, Alhaji Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila has petitioned the Kano State Police Command over alleged breach of peace accord by the Senator representing Kano South Senatorial District, Senator Kabiru Gaya.

In the petition dated September 18, 2018, Sumaila alleged that some supporterS of Gaya had recently destroyed some of his campaign banners and posters during his (Gaya) recent visit to southern zone.

The petition addressed to Kano State Police Commissioner, Mr Rabiu Yusuf and made available to THISDAY in Kano yesterday, stated that "the most terrible scene of all is that of the Senator himself who was seen to be succumbing and promoting thuggery during his outing.

"Motorists were seen attacked, windscreens of cars were seen broken while moving with impunity, "the petitioner said.

According to the petition, by these acts, Gaya had violated the peace agreement signed between the duo, pledging not to conduct any political activities with political thugs or weaponry.

"Senator Kabiru Gaya was captured amidst political thugs in possession of weapons during campaign processions "It said.

The petition stressed the need for the Police to take necessary measures to ensure strict compliance with the agreement to avoid unhealthy conflict and chaos.

The duo had recently signed a peace pact on the order of the state police commissioner, Mr Rabiu Yusuf, pledging not to conduct political activities with weapons or thugs.

Spokesman of the police in Kano, Superintendent of police (SP) Magaji Musa Majia, said the Senator would be invited to explain the reasons behind his action

Nigeria

Ruling Party Reschedules Presidential, Governorship Primaries

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved a revised time-table for the… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.