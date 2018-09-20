20 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man Held on Suspicion of Raping Briton in Gilgil

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Macharia Mwangi

Police in Gilgil are holding a 24-year-old man in connection with the raping of a Briton in the Ridgemount Estate on the outskirts of the town.

OCPD Emmanuel Opuru said the woman, 46, was waylaid on Wednesday morning as she returned home after buying household items from a nearby shop.

Mr Opuru said the woman's assailant dragged her to a nearby thicket and assaulted her.

The suspect, who is being questioned at the Gilgil Police Station, was arrested a few hours after police were alerted.

"He was spotted by a private guard manning one of the premises who later alerted the police," said Mr Opuru.

The police boss said the suspect will be arraigned after they complete investigations.

"We have strong evidence linking the suspect to the crime," added Mr Opuru.

The victim has also recorded a statement with the police.

Kenya

Mike Sonko Claims Child Trafficking at Pumwani Hospital

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has introduced a new twist to the raging debate on the rot at Pumwani Hospital, suggesting… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.