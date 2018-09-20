Kenya: Man Held on Suspicion of Raping Briton in Gilgil

Police in Gilgil are holding a 24-year-old man in connection with the raping of a Briton in the Ridgemount Estate on the outskirts of the town.

OCPD Emmanuel Opuru said the woman, 46, was waylaid on Wednesday morning as she returned home after buying household items from a nearby shop.

Mr Opuru said the woman's assailant dragged her to a nearby thicket and assaulted her.

The suspect, who is being questioned at the Gilgil Police Station, was arrested a few hours after police were alerted.

"He was spotted by a private guard manning one of the premises who later alerted the police," said Mr Opuru.

The police boss said the suspect will be arraigned after they complete investigations.

"We have strong evidence linking the suspect to the crime," added Mr Opuru.

The victim has also recorded a statement with the police.