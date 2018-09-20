Tanzania: Azam FC Held, Classy Simba Eye Third Win

Dar es Salaam — Ndanda FC coach, Malale Hamsini, hailed his team's spirit and unity as they stunned Mtibwa Sugar 2-1 in an exciting Mainland Premier League match yesterday.

Ndanda, who forced Mainland giants Simba to a barren draw at Sijaona Nangwanda Stadium last week, gave Mtibwa a real run for their money.

"We fought a lot and I love that. We are really confident and much more tuned than maybe we were last season," Hamsini said after the match.

In Mara, Azam FC were forced to a barren draw by hosts Biashara FC while Mwadui and JKT battled to a 1-1 draw at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

In Iringa, a 60th minute goal by Lipuli striker Miraj Athuman condemned Alliance FC to a 1-0 defeat in an exciting match at Samora Stadium.

Following the heard-earned victory, Lipuli now have six points from four outings.

Alliance, who are making their first appearance in the Premier League, went close several times but inept finishing let them down.

They missed what could have been an equaliser eight minutes to time when Michael Chinedu broke through, only to see his close-range shot parried off by Lipuli goalkeeper for an abortive corner.

It was the fourth defeat in five matches for struggling Alliance.

They succumbed to a defeat of similar margin (1-0) at the hands of Mbao FC in their first match at CCM Kirumba, before battling to a one-all draw with African Lyon at Nyamagana venue.

In their third match, Alliance lost 2-1 to Tanzania Prisons, and went down 2-0 to Mbeya City before yesterday's 1-0 defeat to Lipuli.

In Mbeya, hosts Mbeya City had little mercy on Ruvu as they thrashed the army team 4-1 at Sokoine Memorial Stadium.

The league continues today when defending champions Simba face Mbao FC at CCM Kirumba in Mwanza in what promises to be a thrilling match.

The Msimbazi Reds, who dropped two vital points in their barren draw with stubborn Ndanda FC in Mtwara last week, said yesterday that they will be all out for a win in the eagerly awaited encounter.