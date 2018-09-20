South Africa: Political Parties to Oppose Zuma's Application to Appeal Order for Him to Pay Costs of State Capture Report Review

Photo: GCIS

Former president Jacob Zuma (file photo).

The EFF and other political parties will head to the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday to oppose former president Jacob Zuma's application for leave to appeal a judgment that said he should pay the costs of reviewing Thuli Madonsela's remedial action for the institution of the state capture inquiry.

Zuma instructed his lawyers in December of 2017 to file an application for leave to appeal the ruling ordering him to set up a commission of inquiry into state capture.

The specific judgment the former president is appealing ordered that Zuma be held personally responsible for legal costs.

Zuma thought the court erred by holding him personally liable for the legal costs as he was not cited in his personal capacity or given an opportunity to explain his conduct to decide on punitive ruling.

The SACP said in December last year that Zuma's bid to appeal the state capture judgment was a serious cause for concern and could prove to be waste of taxpayers' money and a delaying tactic.

The DA will be strongly opposing Zuma's application.

"We cannot allow this abuse of court processes to become a feature of the way the president gets away with things," James Selfe, the DA's federal council chair, said following Zuma's application.

Source: News24