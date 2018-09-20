19 September 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Panel to Probe Stadium Overcrowding

By Sulayman Bah

A five-man panel has been instituted to investigate how fans besieged the Independence Stadium during Gambia's 1-1 tie with Algeria.

This comes after Football House vowed to avert repeat of the issue in a press briefing in recent days.

The Africa Cup of Nations fixture had to be delayed over an hour amid fears over players' safety after supporters forced their way in beyond the stadium's capacity.

It required intervention from captain of both teams including the match commissioner to ensure the match's continuity, a thing of which irked Algeria's coach Djamel Belmadi.

An estimated 40,000, though not confirmed, were said to have entered the stadium with others finding space around the pitch's peripheries while thousands more with tickets stood stranded at the gates.

Miraculously, there were no reports of incidents after the crowd were told the home side risked incurring Caf's wrath in the event of any rowdiness or trouble.

The Gambia Football Federation came on the receiving end of sharp derides with majority accusing the Football House of profiteering at the expense of human lives.

In the wake of this, a panel has been constituted tasked to get to the bottom of the saga bossed by Fafa Omar Mbye, an attorney.

Member Panel composed of the following is being formed:

1. Lawyer Omar Fafa Mbye - Chairman

2. Commissioner of Police Pa Amady Jallow - Vice Chairman

3. Rtd. Major Ebrima Cambi - Member

4. Col. Essa Tamba - Member

5. Mr. Kebba Masanneh Ceesay - Member

The Committee will be inaugurated on Friday September 21 at the Football House in Kanifing.

