19 September 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Dr Tangara Delivers President Barrow's Special Message to UAE President

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad Dr Mamadou Tangara, Sunday 16th September 2018, met the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Honourable Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash at the General Headquarters of the Ministry of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates.

Foreign Minister Tangara delivered a special message of His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, to His Excellency Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates through the Foreign Minister Dr Anwar Mohammed.

The visit was meant to widen and strength bilateral cooperation between Banjul and Abu Dhabi.

Dr Tangara also extended best wishes of the Gambian people to the Emiratis.

