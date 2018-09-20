19 September 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: A Sensitive Government Must Be a Realistic Government

Tagged:

Related Topics

FOOD SECURITY AT STAKE

Foroyaa has been monitoring the farming season through its Farmers Eye. Heavy rain followed by a dry spell has transformed the farming season into an erratic one. That is why Foroyaa has recommended for the state to investigate the farming season.

The decision by the National Food Security Council to declare a state of food insecurity exists in country is a step in the right direction. Indicators so far tend to give the impression that crop failure is likely to be experienced in some parts of the country. Since the government has taken note of the early warning signs of crop failure, it is important for it to build the data base of the state of food insecurity in different regions in preparation for distribution of any support that may come with efficiency. What happened in Niani should not happen again. To keep 4.5 million dalasis in a bank account when those who need disaster relief were known is not the best sway to manage disaster relief.

Gambia

GPA Pays Dividend to Government

The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) through its Management Board, on Monday 17th September 2017, paid a cheque amounting to… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.